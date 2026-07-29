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Trump Asks Supreme Court To Void E. Jean Carroll’s $83 Million Verdict Imposed for ‘Extraordinary and Egregious’ Defamation

The 47th president asks the justices to grant him the immunity that would prevent her from collecting one cent more than the $5.6 million already handed over.

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E. Jean Carroll leaves the courthouse on September 6, 2024 at New York City.
E. Jean Carroll leaves the courthouse on September 6, 2024 at New York City. Alex Kent/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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