Trump Asks Supreme Court To Void E. Jean Carroll’s $83 Million Verdict Imposed for ‘Extraordinary and Egregious’ Defamation

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The 47th president asks the justices to grant him the immunity that would prevent her from collecting one cent more than the $5.6 million already handed over.
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President Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court of the $83 million verdict secured against him by the advice journalist E. Jean Carroll underscores the extent to which the 47th president — a billionaire —is set against paying a woman who has thus far bested him in court.
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