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The New York Sun
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Storm Apologizes After Co-Owner Berates Teens Over Signs Supporting Sophie Cunningham Stance on Transgender Athletes

The majority owner of the Seattle WNBA team apologized for comments made courtside by one of her minority partners.

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People gather before a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever in support of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham following her comments on transgender athletes, July 28, 2026, at Seattle.
People gather before a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever in support of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham following her comments on transgender athletes, July 28, 2026, at Seattle. AP/Lindsey Wasson
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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