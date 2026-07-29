Storm Apologizes After Co-Owner Berates Teens Over Signs Supporting Sophie Cunningham Stance on Transgender Athletes

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The majority owner of the Seattle WNBA team apologized for comments made courtside by one of her minority partners.
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Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham frequently states she has been put on this planet “to extend love,” but it was a minority owner of the Seattle Storm who had to put the principle to the test on Wednesday.
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