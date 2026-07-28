Trump’s New Wave of Tariffs on Canada Threaten To Upend Anew a Bilateral Relationship Once Viewed as Enviable

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
These initiatives are generating unprecedented hostility in the dominion to America’s north.
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The latest tariffs imposed upon Canada by America are an outrage and they make no sense. From every angle this is poorly conceived public policy. Peter Navarro did his best as a guest columnist in a Canadian newspaper to invent the imaginative trade argument that fair trading meant not only equal duties on the same objects both ways but a preferential rate in bilateral trade matters for the country with a larger market as it was a larger potential profit center.
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