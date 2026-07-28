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The New York Sun
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Trump’s New Wave of Tariffs on Canada Threaten To Upend Anew a Bilateral Relationship Once Viewed as Enviable

These initiatives are generating unprecedented hostility in the dominion to America’s north.

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Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in December 2024.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in December 2024. X.com
CONRAD BLACK
CONRAD BLACK

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