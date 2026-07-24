Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Iran Flew Commanders, Weapons to Houthis in Yemen Ahead of Blockade: Report

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the Houthis ‘got snookered’ by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps into starting a blockade of Saudi Arabia.

Gift this article
Houthi supporters rally at Sanaa, Yemen, against the Saudi-led coalition on July 17, 2026. A banner in Arabic reads, ‘All Saudi oil facilities are targets to our missiles and drones.’
Houthi supporters rally at Sanaa, Yemen, against the Saudi-led coalition on July 17, 2026. A banner in Arabic reads, ‘All Saudi oil facilities are targets to our missiles and drones.’ Osamah Abdulrahman/AP
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK