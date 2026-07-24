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The New York Sun
Opinion

Thomas Jefferson’s Quintessential Aspiration for the Dollar

And paying tribute to the entrepreneurial energy of free people.     

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Portrait of Thomas Jefferson by Rembrandt Peale, 1801, detail.
Portrait of Thomas Jefferson by Rembrandt Peale, 1801, detail. Via Wikimedia Commons
JUDY SHELTON
JUDY SHELTON

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