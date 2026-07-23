House Passes Resolution To Kick Off New Reconciliation Bill Aimed at Adding Tens of Billions to Pentagon Budget

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Senate Republicans have threatened to block the resolution until the House swallows its own government funding agreement.
The House has passed a resolution which will kick off the process of adding tens of billions of dollars to this year’s Pentagon budget on a party-line vote. Senate Republicans have threatened to block the resolution until the House swallows its own government funding agreement.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|