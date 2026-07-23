Search
The New York Sun
Politics

House Passes Resolution To Kick Off New Reconciliation Bill Aimed at Adding Tens of Billions to Pentagon Budget

Senate Republicans have threatened to block the resolution until the House swallows its own government funding agreement.

Gift this article
Senate Majority Leader John Thune is threatening to essentially hold the budget resolution hostage until the House passes a government funding agreement which will allow the government to remain open through the midterm elections.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune is threatening to essentially hold the budget resolution hostage until the House passes a government funding agreement which will allow the government to remain open through the midterm elections. AP/J. Scott Applewhite
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE