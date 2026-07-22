Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘Hope has all but evaporated’ that the players and owners can avoid a work stoppage.
Published:
Updated:
This Major League Baseball season is just past its midpoint — sorry, Mets fans — but a glint of doom is gathering around the 2027 campaign. The sport’s collective bargaining pact expires in December, raising the specter of the kind of work stoppage that has in the past marred America’s pastime — and, in 1994, resulted in the cancellation of the World Series. The issue now is if the sport would be better with a salary cap on player wages.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|