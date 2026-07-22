Search
The New York Sun
Editorials

Baseball Set To Strikeout Next Season

‘Hope has all but evaporated’ that the players and owners can avoid a work stoppage.

Gift this article
Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 at New York City.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 at New York City. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

Published:
Updated:

Baseball Set To Strikeout Next Season | The New York Sun