Baseball Set To Strikeout Next Season

This Major League Baseball season is just past its midpoint — sorry, Mets fans — but a glint of doom is gathering around the 2027 campaign. The sport’s collective bargaining pact expires in December, raising the specter of the kind of work stoppage that has in the past marred America’s pastime — and, in 1994, resulted in the cancellation of the World Series. The issue now is if the sport would be better with a salary cap on player wages.