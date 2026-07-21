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The New York Sun
Politics

New Jersey Governor Admits Hundreds of Non-Citizens Voted Due to ‘Software Error’

A computer problem at the state’s motor vehicle agency registered people to vote even after they stated that they were not citizens.

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A voter fills out his ballot at a voting booth.
A voter fills out his ballot at a voting booth. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK