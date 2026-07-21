New Jersey Governor Admits Hundreds of Non-Citizens Voted Due to ‘Software Error’

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The White House says a disclosure Tuesday by the New Jersey governor that a “software glitch” in the state’s motor vehicle department’s computer system automatically registered thousands of non-citizens to vote is an example why Congress must pass voting security legislation that President Trump has demanded.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|