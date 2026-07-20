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The New York Sun
Justice

Date Set for Trump’s Bid To Resurrect Troubled Prosecutions Against James Comey and Letitia James

The Fourth United States Appeals Circuit will hear arguments in September over the fate of the two cases.

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The former director of the FBI, James Comey, speaks at a forum at Harvard University's Institute of Politics at Cambridge, on February 24, 2020.
The former director of the FBI, James Comey, speaks at a forum at Harvard University's Institute of Politics at Cambridge, on February 24, 2020. Charles Krupa/AP
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN