Date Set for Trump’s Bid To Resurrect Troubled Prosecutions Against James Comey and Letitia James

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Fourth United States Appeals Circuit will hear arguments in September over the fate of the two cases.
The Fourth United States Appeals Circuit has set a September 15 date for oral arguments over the dismissal of the cases against James Comey and Letitia James, offering the Trump administration an opportunity to revive its prosecutions.
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