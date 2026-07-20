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A Legal Victory for ‘America’s Rifle’

A Third Circuit ruling in favor of the Second Amendment raises the stakes as the Supreme Court plans to hear arguments over assault weapon bans.

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An AR-15 style rifle at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives' National Services Center at Martinsburg, West Virginia in 2023.
An AR-15 style rifle at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives' National Services Center at Martinsburg, West Virginia in 2023. AP/Alex Brandon
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

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