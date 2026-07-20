A Legal Victory for ‘America’s Rifle’

The right of New Jerseyans to keep and bear what is called “America’s rifle” is getting renewed vindication by the riders of the third federal appeals circuit. The Garden State’s ban on the AR-15 rifle and other weapons deemed “assault firearms” was struck down by a ten to five vote of the entire bench of the Third Circuit. The ruling in favor of the Second Amendment raises the stakes as the Supreme Court plans in the fall to hear arguments over assault weapon bans.