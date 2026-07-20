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The New York Sun
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The New 5-A-Day? Heart Docs Say Up to Five Coffees Is Fine

The American Heart Association says most Americans can stomach up to five cups of coffee a day. Researchers urge caution.

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A Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut on display.
A Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut on display. Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
JENNIFER DOHERTY
JENNIFER DOHERTY