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The New York Sun
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FDA Says False-Positive Test Doesn’t Clear Taylor Farms Lettuce as Source of Cyclospora Outbreak

The food regulator is trying to clarify details of the investigation into spread of parasite that causes explosive diarrhea.

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Federal and state health officials have begun investigating whether lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants has led to the widespread outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness, which has sickened thousands around the country.
Federal and state health officials have begun investigating whether lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants has led to the widespread outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness, which has sickened thousands around the country. Mario Tama/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK