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The New York Sun
Foreign

As War Intensifies, Iran Steels the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas

The Islamic Republic is ‘not forsaking its proxies. It seeks a back-to-basics strategy for all of them,’ a Tehran watcher tells the Sun.

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Houthi supporters shout slogans during a weekly, anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally at Sanaa, Yemen.
Houthi supporters shout slogans during a weekly, anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally at Sanaa, Yemen. AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
BENNY AVNI
BENNY AVNI

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