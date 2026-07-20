BMW Keeps the V8 but Loses Alpina’s Soul

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Vision BMW Alpina is handsome and, refreshingly, keeps a combustion V8 — but it loses the magic of Alpina.
Shortly before Mercedes-AMG unveiled its first electric sports sedan — which looked awful — and Ferrari debuted its Luce — which was underwhelming and messy, even if the hate was exaggerated — BMW also debuted a new car.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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