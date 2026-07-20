Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The judge will soon hear arguments on whether the deal should be blocked until the case is decided.
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The $110 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is on hold after a California judge issued a temporary restraining order over concerns that the deal would significantly limit competition.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|