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The New York Sun
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Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

The judge will soon hear arguments on whether the deal should be blocked until the case is decided.

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Larry Ellison financed the purchase of Paramount Global for his only son, David.
Larry Ellison financed the purchase of Paramount Global for his only son, David. Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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