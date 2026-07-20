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The New York Sun
Foreign

Britain’s New Prime Minister Promises the Panacea of a ‘Ten-Year Plan’ That Would Move the Country to the Left

Andy Burnham, on his first day in office and aware that voters are ‘fed up,’ promises to relieve ‘that pressure’ about finances.

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King Charles III welcomes Andy Burnham, during an audience at Buckingham Palace where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government on July 20, 2026.
King Charles III welcomes Andy Burnham, during an audience at Buckingham Palace where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government on July 20, 2026. Aaron Chown/Getty Images
DONALD KIRK
DONALD KIRK

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