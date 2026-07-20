Electricity Prices Have Surged 18 Percent Since Trump Took Office Despite His Promise To Cut Them in Half

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘I will cut the price of electricity and energy in half’ in 18 months, the president said on the campaign trail.
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Residential electricity rates have climbed 18 percent since President Trump took office in January 2025, according to the Energy Information Administration, a stark reversal from his campaign pledge to cut electricity prices in half within 18 months of returning to the White House.
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