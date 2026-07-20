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The New York Sun
Economy

Electricity Prices Have Surged 18 Percent Since Trump Took Office Despite His Promise To Cut Them in Half

‘I will cut the price of electricity and energy in half’ in 18 months, the president said on the campaign trail.

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Power utility lines at Pownal, Maine.
Power utility lines at Pownal, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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