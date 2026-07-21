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The New York Sun
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For Republicans, Where’s the Big Bang Tax and Spending Pro-Growth Budget Package?

GOP leaders in Congress are scrambling either to get a continuing resolution or a reconciliation bill, but this reflects a flawed strategy.

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The speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2026.
The speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2026. Jose Luis Magana/AP
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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