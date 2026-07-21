For Republicans, Where’s the Big Bang Tax and Spending Pro-Growth Budget Package?

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
GOP leaders in Congress are scrambling either to get a continuing resolution or a reconciliation bill, but this reflects a flawed strategy.
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There’s no doubt that the Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, DSA, socialist Democrats want to stop every budget item on the GOP list.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|