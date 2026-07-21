Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Lebanon, Where Laws Ban Any Contact With Israelis, Is Seeking Peace With the Jewish State

President Aoun is eager to prove his army’s ability to combat and disarm Hezbollah, while Israelis skeptically stand by.

Gift this article
President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon speaks as he meets with President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, July 21, 2026, at Washington, D.C.
President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon speaks as he meets with President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, July 21, 2026, at Washington, D.C. AP /Mark Schiefelbein
BENNY AVNI
BENNY AVNI