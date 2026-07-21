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The New York Sun
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Thune Says Fetterman Is ‘Welcome’ in the Senate GOP

The majority leader says ‘many’ Republican senators have talked to Fetterman about switching parties.

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Senator John Fetterman speaks during a Senate Homeland Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2026.
Senator John Fetterman speaks during a Senate Homeland Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2026. AP/Tom Brenner
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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