Thune Says Fetterman Is ‘Welcome’ in the Senate GOP

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The majority leader says ‘many’ Republican senators have talked to Fetterman about switching parties.
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Updated:
The Senate majority leader, Senator John Thune, says he and his Republican colleagues would “welcome” Senator John Fetterman’s presence in the GOP conference. Mr. Fetterman has threatened to leave his party if it ever becomes what he calls the “anti-Israel party.”
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