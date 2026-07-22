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The New York Sun
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How ‘The Odyssey’ Conquered Elon Musk and the Digital Hordes

The box office success of the epic Homer adaptation proves that Christopher Nolan, far more than his star-studded cast, is now the biggest draw in cinema.

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'The Odyssey.'
'The Odyssey.' Melinda Sue Gordon/ Universal Pictures
ALEXANDER LARMAN

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