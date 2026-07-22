How ‘The Odyssey’ Conquered Elon Musk and the Digital Hordes

Elon Musk has many talents and skills, but now we know the ability to influence cinematic trends is not among them. The billionaire magnate has been vociferously complaining for weeks, if not months, to his 240 million followers on X that Christopher Nolan’s new film of “The Odyssey” is going to be “woke garbage,” thanks to the presence of Lupita Nyong’o in the dual role of Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra and the casting of the trans actor Elliot Page, in a part that Mr. Musk erroneously – maliciously? – suggested was that of Achilles.