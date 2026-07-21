Trump’s New Rationale for Setting Tariffs

President Trump has a new legal rationale for unilaterally setting tariffs, five months after the Supreme Court ruled that the commander in chief lacked, by law, this power. Pointing to the authority delegated to the president under the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, Mr. Trump is saddling duties of 50 percent on many Canadian goods. Economist Paul Krugman calls the move “almost surely illegal,” but the Act’s text suggests Mr. Trump has a case.