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Trump’s New Rationale for Setting Tariffs

The president may find a power available to him in a law passed in 1930, the Smoot-Hawley Act.

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President Trump announces new tariffs at the Rose Garden on April 2, 2025.
President Trump announces new tariffs at the Rose Garden on April 2, 2025. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

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