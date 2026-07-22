In a Life of Glamour and Wit, Anything Goes

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Paul Matthew Kaplan’s biography of Cole Porter reinforces that the composer could get away with almost anything if it rhymed right.
‘Anything Goes: The Life and Music of Cole Porter’
By Paul Matthew Kaplan
Applewood Books, 240 Pages
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