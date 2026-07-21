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The New York Sun
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Lululemon Sued Over ‘Phantom Discount’ Pricing on Its Website

The plaintiff says the athleisure company developed ‘fictitious’ regular prices to make it appear customers are getting a discount.

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A Lululemon logo is displayed outside their store on May 9, 2026 in San Clemente, California.
A Lululemon logo is displayed outside their store on May 9, 2026 in San Clemente, California. Kevin Carter/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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