Lululemon Sued Over ‘Phantom Discount’ Pricing on Its Website

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The plaintiff says the athleisure company developed ‘fictitious’ regular prices to make it appear customers are getting a discount.
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A California woman is suing athleisure company Lululemon over its allegedly deceptive practices of developing “fictitious regular prices” on its website to make customers believe they are paying a discounted price.
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