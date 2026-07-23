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The New York Sun
Politics

New Senator Graham Following Old Playbook as She Preps for August Primary

Three opponents including her brother’s primary nemesis will be on the ballot August 11 with a runoff two weeks later if no candidate reaches a majority.

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Senator Darline Graham participates in a ceremonial swearing-in in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on July 14, 2026.
Senator Darline Graham participates in a ceremonial swearing-in in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on July 14, 2026. Finn Gomez/Getty Images
ALEX ZDAN
ALEX ZDAN

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