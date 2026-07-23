New Senator Graham Following Old Playbook as She Preps for August Primary

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Senator Darline Graham Nordone may not have planned a career in politics, but with the death of her brother Senator Lindsey Graham, she’s been thrust into the searing spotlight of campaign whose penultimate, and maybe biggest challenge, comes in a matter of weeks.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|