Call It Swag, Swagger, Rizz, Aura, or Just Plain Messaging, the GOP Doesn’t Have It

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Whatever these definitions, the Republican party appears to have lost its mojo.
According to Google, a definition for swag is “Short for “swagger,” describing someone with a cool, confident, and fashionable demeanor. If someone says you “have swag,” it means your personal style and attitude are on point.”
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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