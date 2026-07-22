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The New York Sun
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Call It Swag, Swagger, Rizz, Aura, or Just Plain Messaging, the GOP Doesn’t Have It

Whatever these definitions, the Republican party appears to have lost its mojo. 

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Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at Washington, July 15, 2025.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at Washington, July 15, 2025. AP/J. Scott Applewhite
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW