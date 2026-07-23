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The New York Sun
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Eye Implant To Restore Sight Goes on Market in European Union

The ocular chip is paired with special glasses to help patients with age-related macular degeneration, which can lead to blindness.

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New technology pairs glasses projecting light with a chip placed on the retina, causing an electrical stimulation that allows the brain to see letters and images.
New technology pairs glasses projecting light with a chip placed on the retina, causing an electrical stimulation that allows the brain to see letters and images. prima.science.xyz
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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