Eye Implant To Restore Sight Goes on Market in European Union

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
A new technology that uses a retinal implant to restore vision in patients with a type of age-related macular degeneration is launching in the European Union after winning regulatory approval.
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