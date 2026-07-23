Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passes House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials

The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill as senators consider a more comprehensive package.

Gift this article
President Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, July 16, 2026.
President Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, July 16, 2026. Saul Loeb/Pool via AP
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated: