Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passes House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill as senators consider a more comprehensive package.
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The House has passed the first bill in years aimed at restricting lawmakers’ ability to trade individual stocks despite objections from Democrats who took issue with the fact that executive branch officials were made exempt from the restrictions. The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill due to more comprehensive packages currently being considered in the upper chamber.
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