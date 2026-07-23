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The Democratic Party’s Kamikaze Caucus Discovers a New Paladin of Progressivism

Fresh from telling Maine’s Democrats whom to nominate for Senate, the spotlight shifts to Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed.

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Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at Detroit's Mumford High School on May 3, 2026.
Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at Detroit's Mumford High School on May 3, 2026. Sarah Rice/Getty Images
GEORGE WILL
GEORGE WILL

The Democratic Party’s Kamikaze Caucus Discovers a New Paladin of Progressivism | The New York Sun