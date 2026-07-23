The Democratic Party’s Kamikaze Caucus Discovers a New Paladin of Progressivism

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Fresh from telling Maine’s Democrats whom to nominate for Senate, the spotlight shifts to Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed.
If you squint, you can see them. They are signs that the Democratic Party understands historian Robert Conquest’s rule, which is: The behavior of any bureaucratic organization can best be understood by assuming that it is controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies.
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