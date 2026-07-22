Hegseth’s Blank Check?

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The secretary of war proposes spending in the Iran conflict that is far below — in absolute and relative terms — Vietnam, say, or Iraq.
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Testimony on the Hill this week on the cost of the war in Iran got a bit intense in the questioning of Secretary of War Hegseth by Senator Gary Peters of Michigan. “You’re asking the American people,” the senator barked, “for a blank check because, once again, the Trump administration’s efforts have been an utter and complete failure to win this war to this point. So my question for you, sir, is: How is your strategy different than what we’ve seen in the past?”
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