Hegseth’s Blank Check?

Testimony on the Hill this week on the cost of the war in Iran got a bit intense in the questioning of Secretary of War Hegseth by Senator Gary Peters of Michigan. “You’re asking the American people,” the senator barked, “for a blank check because, once again, the Trump administration’s efforts have been an utter and complete failure to win this war to this point. So my question for you, sir, is: How is your strategy different than what we’ve seen in the past?”