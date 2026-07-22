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Hegseth’s Blank Check?

The secretary of war proposes spending in the Iran conflict that is far below — in absolute and relative terms — Vietnam, say, or Iraq.

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Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, on July 21, 2026.
Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, on July 21, 2026. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

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