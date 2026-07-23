‘They Won’t Even Miss the Raspberries I Steal’ Says Millennial as Shoplifting Rises Among Young, Well-off

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Poll finds 39 percent of Gen Zers and 38 percent of Millennials report having shoplifted, compared with 24 percent of Gen Xers, 18 percent of Baby Boomers.
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Shoplifting is becoming increasingly common across the United States, with a growing number of Americans admitting to stealing from retail stores — and financial pressure appears to be the driving force behind the trend.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|