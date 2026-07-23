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The New York Sun
Economy

‘They Won’t Even Miss the Raspberries I Steal’ Says Millennial as Shoplifting Rises Among Young, Well-off

Poll finds 39 percent of Gen Zers and 38 percent of Millennials report having shoplifted, compared with 24 percent of Gen Xers, 18 percent of Baby Boomers.

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Locked security cabinets at a Walgreens store that was set to be closed at San Francisco in 2021.
Locked security cabinets at a Walgreens store that was set to be closed at San Francisco in 2021. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

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