House Bill To Repeal 17th Amendment Would Return Election of Senators to State Legislatures

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Advocates seek to restore the upper chamber’s role to the one laid out in the Constitution.
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The House Judiciary Committee is considering a repeal of the 17th Amendment that allows senators to be elected by popular vote. Advocates hope that, by returning that role to state legislatures, to restore the Senate’s role to the one originally laid out in the Constitution — one distinct from the House which reflects the direct will of the people.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|