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The New York Sun
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House Bill To Repeal 17th Amendment Would Return Election of Senators to State Legislatures

Advocates seek to restore the upper chamber’s role to the one laid out in the Constitution.

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Senator Elihu Root of New York.
Senator Elihu Root of New York. Via Wikimedia Commons
DEAN KARAYANIS
DEAN KARAYANIS

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