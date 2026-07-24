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The New York Sun
Justice

James Comey Readies Arguments for Claim of ‘Vindictive’ Prosecution on Charges of Threatening Trump

The former FBI director has a deadline of July 28 to mount his case for why the prosecution ought never to reach a jury.

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A former FBI director, James Comey, is being investigated over an Instagram posting of seashells.
A former FBI director, James Comey, is being investigated over an Instagram posting of seashells. Via Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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