James Comey Readies Arguments for Claim of ‘Vindictive’ Prosecution on Charges of Threatening Trump

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The former FBI director has a deadline of July 28 to mount his case for why the prosecution ought never to reach a jury.
Published:
Updated:
The former director of the FBI, James Comey, has until July 28 to make his case for why a judge should dismiss the criminal charges he faces for allegedly threatening the life of President Trump on Instagram.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|