Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Democratic Congresswoman Demands Investigation Into Trump Ties With Tate Brothers Accused of Rape, Human Trafficking

The two influencers are awaiting extradition to the United Kingdom after being arrested in Florida last week.

Gift this article
Influencer Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 at Las Vegas, Nevada.
Influencer Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 at Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE