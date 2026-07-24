Democratic Congresswoman Demands Investigation Into Trump Ties With Tate Brothers Accused of Rape, Human Trafficking

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The two influencers are awaiting extradition to the United Kingdom after being arrested in Florida last week.
A Democratic lawmaker and member of the House Oversight Committee, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, is demanding a congressional investigation into the relationship between Andrew and Tristan Tate and members of President Trump’s inner circle. The Tate brothers are awaiting extradition to the United Kingdom to face a variety of charges including rape and human trafficking.
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