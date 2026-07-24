The ‘Highly Educated, Downwardly Mobile’ Voters Fueling the Far Left’s Rise

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
We are witnessing a generational temper tantrum of privileged young people.
The establishment polling commentator, Nate Silver, has broken the code on the rise of the big-government socialists within the Democratic Party.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|