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The ‘Highly Educated, Downwardly Mobile’ Voters Fueling the Far Left’s Rise

We are witnessing a generational temper tantrum of privileged young people.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at New York City on July 4, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at New York City on July 4, 2026. John Nacion/Getty Images
NEWT GINGRICH
NEWT GINGRICH