A Biography Tells the Truth About the Boy Who Fooled the Navy

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Diane Diekman patiently establishes the facts of Graham’s life, verifying the story of a veteran who doggedly pursued what was owed to him.
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‘Calvin Graham: Combat Veteran at Age Twelve’
By Diane Diekman
Altruria Publishing Company, 88 pages
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