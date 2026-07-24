Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The film’s wordless narrative is innovative and immersive but the story itself is an unoriginal crime melodrama and revenge tale.
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Silent film revs back to life with the new picture “Motor City.” Featuring just a few audible lines of dialogue — apparently, only five — the movie instead relies on acting, action, and music to tell its story set in 1970s Detroit. Music, in particular, proves vital to its evocative scene-setting and entertainment value, with both a fairly standard dramatic score and various pop rock hits from the era, like “Nights in White Satin” by the Moody Blues, deployed on the soundtrack.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|