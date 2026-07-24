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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Motor City’ Has a Novel Premise but Follows a Familiar Route

The film’s wordless narrative is innovative and immersive but the story itself is an unoriginal crime melodrama and revenge tale.

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Shailene Woodley in 'Motor City.'
Shailene Woodley in 'Motor City.' Courtesy of the Independent Film Company
CARLOS SOUSA
CARLOS SOUSA

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