‘Motor City’ Has a Novel Premise but Follows a Familiar Route

Silent film revs back to life with the new picture “Motor City.” Featuring just a few audible lines of dialogue — apparently, only five — the movie instead relies on acting, action, and music to tell its story set in 1970s Detroit. Music, in particular, proves vital to its evocative scene-setting and entertainment value, with both a fairly standard dramatic score and various pop rock hits from the era, like “Nights in White Satin” by the Moody Blues, deployed on the soundtrack.