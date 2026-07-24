Ex-South Carolina Governor and Congressman Mark Sanford Announces Run for Lindsey Graham’s Senate Seat

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Sanford was for years considered a rising star in the GOP — until he went missing for several days in 2009 and later admitted to having an affair in Argentina.
The former governor of South Carolina, Mark Sanford, says he is running for Senator Lindsey Graham’s seat in next month’s special GOP primary. Graham’s death is forcing South Carolina Republicans back to the polls in just over two weeks.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|