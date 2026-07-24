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The New York Sun
Politics

Ex-South Carolina Governor and Congressman Mark Sanford Announces Run for Lindsey Graham’s Senate Seat

Sanford was for years considered a rising star in the GOP — until he went missing for several days in 2009 and later admitted to having an affair in Argentina.

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Mark Sanford speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on October 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mark Sanford speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on October 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE