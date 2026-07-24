Beijing Tests American Resolve With Latest Aggression in South China Sea

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Escalating clashes this week between Communist Chinese paramilitary forces and the Philippines in the South China Sea are likely escalating in tandem with deepening American involvement in the Iran war, a senior fellow with the Hudson Institute says.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By JAMES BROOKE|
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|