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The New York Sun
Foreign

Beijing Tests American Resolve With Latest Aggression in South China Sea

A retired Navy submarine officer tells the Sun that Communist China may be seeking to take advantage while America is preoccupied by its war with Iran.

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A Chinese Coast Guard ship fires a water cannon at a Philippine Navy chartered vessel on a resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on March 5, 2024.
A Chinese Coast Guard ship fires a water cannon at a Philippine Navy chartered vessel on a resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on March 5, 2024. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
ALEX ZDAN
ALEX ZDAN