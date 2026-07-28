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The New York Sun
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New IRA ‘Military Grade’ Bomb Ticketed for Northern Ireland Narrowly Misses Royal Visit

‘Dissident republicans who did not agree with the Good Friday Agreement’ are blamed for the explosive.

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Isobella Perrie Sullivan, who has been charged for transporting a bomb in her car, 2026.
Isobella Perrie Sullivan, who has been charged for transporting a bomb in her car, 2026. via Irish Independent
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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