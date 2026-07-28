New IRA ‘Military Grade’ Bomb Ticketed for Northern Ireland Narrowly Misses Royal Visit

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
‘Dissident republicans who did not agree with the Good Friday Agreement’ are blamed for the explosive.
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The interception of what Irish police are calling an “extremely significant car bomb” at County Monaghan near the border of Northern Ireland puts into sharp relief the threat of violence in that troubled terrain three decades after the signing of the Good Friday agreement.
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