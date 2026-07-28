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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘The Saviors’ Is a Haunting and Heartbreaking Rite of Passage

Bubba Weiler’s new play reinforces the Christian idea that human beings are flawed and in pursuit of grace.

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Ivan Howe and Julius Rinzel in 'The Saviors.'
Ivan Howe and Julius Rinzel in 'The Saviors.' Ahron Foster
ELYSA GARDNER
ELYSA GARDNER

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