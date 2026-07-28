‘The Saviors’ Is a Haunting and Heartbreaking Rite of Passage

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Bubba Weiler’s new play reinforces the Christian idea that human beings are flawed and in pursuit of grace.
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From about ten minutes into watching a performance of Bubba Weiler’s magnificent new play, “The Saviors,” I knew that one of the four cast members, Ivan Howe, was going to break my heart. That’s not a complaint; to the contrary, Mr. Howe brings the kind of emotional transparency to his role that distinguishes the most capable and natural stage actors, along with an instantly palpable, aching vulnerability.
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