Ahead of Zelensky’s White House Visit, Some MAGA Cheerleaders, in Turnaround, Emerge as Backers of Ukraine 

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Trump now indicates that he thinks that Kyiv has an edge over Russia in the long-running war.
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When President Volodymyr Zelensky meets President Trump at the White House today, the Ukrainian leader will be riding the crest of a wave. On Saturday, Ukraine became the first and only European ally to attack an Iranian ship. At the same time, the MAGA influencer Laura Loomer did an about face on Ukraine, posting a gushing interview with Mr. Zelensky, conducted during a week-long tour of Kyiv.
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