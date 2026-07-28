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The New York Sun
Foreign

Ahead of Zelensky’s White House Visit, Some MAGA Cheerleaders, in Turnaround, Emerge as Backers of Ukraine 

Trump now indicates that he thinks that Kyiv has an edge over Russia in the long-running war. 

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Laura Loomer at Kyiv on July 26, 2026.
Laura Loomer at Kyiv on July 26, 2026. AP/Andrew Kravchenko
JAMES BROOKE
JAMES BROOKE

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