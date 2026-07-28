Audio of Biden’s Interviews With Ghostwriter Show That He Knew of Classified Information Stored at His Home

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Biden was subject to a special counsel investigation after classified documents were found in his garage during his presidential term.
The audio of President Biden’s interviews with his ghostwriter in 2016 and 2017 have been released, and they confirm that the then-president was aware that he had classified information stored in his home while he was a private citizen after he left the vice presidency. A special counsel determined during his term in the White House that he was not fit to stand trial for holding on to the documents because he would present himself as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”
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