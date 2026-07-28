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The New York Sun
Politics

Audio of Biden’s Interviews With Ghostwriter Show That He Knew of Classified Information Stored at His Home

Biden was subject to a special counsel investigation after classified documents were found in his garage during his presidential term.

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President Biden had fought to keep the audio of the ghostwriter interviews private, though he relented over the weekend and allowed the recordings to be turned over to the House Judiciary Committee.
President Biden had fought to keep the audio of the ghostwriter interviews private, though he relented over the weekend and allowed the recordings to be turned over to the House Judiciary Committee. AP/Robert F. Bukaty
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE