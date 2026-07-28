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The New York Sun
Politics

Stevens, El-Sayed Clash at Final Michigan Senate Primary Debate, Accusing Each Other of Dirty Politics

The primary race is maybe the greatest example of the divide within the Democratic Party.

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Congresswoman Haley Stevens is battling a former public health official, Abdul El-Sayed, for the Democratic nomination to challenge Congressman Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.
Congresswoman Haley Stevens is battling a former public health official, Abdul El-Sayed, for the Democratic nomination to challenge Congressman Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed via X.
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE