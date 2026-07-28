Stevens, El-Sayed Clash at Final Michigan Senate Primary Debate, Accusing Each Other of Dirty Politics

Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed faced off at what quickly became a bitter debate on Monday as both seek to become the Democrats’ nominee for this year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan. The moderate, pro-Israel congresswoman in backed by her state’s political establishment and is being buoyed by tens of millions of dollars in outside spending, while Dr. El-Sayed has won the support of national progressive leaders like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.