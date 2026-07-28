‘Broad Strokes’ Plays Like a Thin Sketch Lacking Substance

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
On the evidence of her show, Cat Cohen is an overeager influencer who has seemingly determined that a cabaret-style live act could boost her profile.
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Two autobiographical-leaning solo shows have just arrived off-Broadway following successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Last week saw the opening of Bryan Safi’s “Are You Mad at Me??,” in which the actor and comedian drew uproarious inspiration from his plight as a neurotic people-pleaser.
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