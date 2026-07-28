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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Broad Strokes’ Plays Like a Thin Sketch Lacking Substance

On the evidence of her show, Cat Cohen is an overeager influencer who has seemingly determined that a cabaret-style live act could boost her profile.

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Cat Cohen in 'Broad Strokes.'
Cat Cohen in 'Broad Strokes.' Matthew Murphy
ELYSA GARDNER
ELYSA GARDNER

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