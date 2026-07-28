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The New York Sun
Opinion

Zohran Mamdani Faces a Telling Decision on Election Reform 

Failing to give independent voters a say in primaries suggests Hizzoner has more in common with Red State Republicans than one might think.

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New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani greets voters on 161st Street on June 24, 2025 at the South Bronx.
New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani greets voters on 161st Street on June 24, 2025 at the South Bronx. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
HOWARD HUSOCK
HOWARD HUSOCK