Zohran Mamdani Faces a Telling Decision on Election Reform 

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Failing to give independent voters a say in primaries suggests Hizzoner has more in common with Red State Republicans than one might think.
One might think that Mayor Zohran Mamdani has less than zero in common with Republicans in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kansas, Idaho, and Florida. Yet they share a common approach to elections: excluding independent voters from party primaries. One could even call it disenfranchising independents.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.