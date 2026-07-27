How a Tiny California Company Is Using 3D Printing To Build the Pentagon’s Next Generation of Cruise Missiles

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
‘We can very quickly innovate and adjust the way our missile looks, acts and feels,’ says Greg Harris, retired rear admiral and executive VP of CoAspire.
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Doug Denneny had a vision. The former US Navy F-14 backseater who spent 3,300 hours in the air before going on to work on Capitol Hill and for Boeing wanted to turn a small mom and pop company into a missile manufacturer.
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