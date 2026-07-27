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The New York Sun
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How a Tiny California Company Is Using 3D Printing To Build the Pentagon’s Next Generation of Cruise Missiles

‘We can very quickly innovate and adjust the way our missile looks, acts and feels,’ says Greg Harris, retired rear admiral and executive VP of CoAspire.

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The majority of CoAspire’s efforts are focused on the Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile, RACCM — pronounced 'Rack-‘Em.'
The majority of CoAspire’s efforts are focused on the Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile, RACCM — pronounced 'Rack-‘Em.' Via CoAspire
ALEX ZDAN
ALEX ZDAN

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