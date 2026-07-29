Cornyn Cancels Meeting With Blanche as Texas Senator Ramps Up Pressure To Reverse Trump’s IRS Immunity

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Blanche’s confirmation vote in the Judiciary Committee may end up being delayed.
Senator John Cornyn on Wednesday abruptly canceled a meeting with the acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, ahead of a planned vote in the Judiciary Committee to confirm Mr. Blanche as the new head of the Justice Department. Mr. Cornyn says Mr. Blanche needs to roll back President Trump’s immunity from future IRS audits, which was guaranteed after the president and the DOJ settled a lawsuit earlier this year.
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