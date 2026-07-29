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The New York Sun
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Cornyn Cancels Meeting With Blanche as Texas Senator Ramps Up Pressure To Reverse Trump’s IRS Immunity

Blanche’s confirmation vote in the Judiciary Committee may end up being delayed.

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Senator John Cornyn of Texas at the Senate Committee on Intelligence hearings on Capitol Hill, March 18, 2026.
Senator John Cornyn of Texas at the Senate Committee on Intelligence hearings on Capitol Hill, March 18, 2026. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE