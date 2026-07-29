Jay Clayton Confirmed as New Director of National Intelligence, Replacing Trump Loyalist Bill Pulte

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Pulte’s abrupt appointment scrambled lawmakers’ plans for a swift reauthorization of spy powers.
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Jay Clayton has been confirmed as the new Director of National Intelligence after the Senate voted 51 to 47 in favor of the nomination along party lines. Mr. Clayton, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, had his confirmation delayed after President Trump demanded that a loyalist be installed in order to look into “rigged elections.”
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