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The New York Sun
Politics

Jay Clayton Confirmed as New Director of National Intelligence, Replacing Trump Loyalist Bill Pulte

Pulte’s abrupt appointment scrambled lawmakers’ plans for a swift reauthorization of spy powers.

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Jay Clayton appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill July 15, 2026.
Jay Clayton appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill July 15, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

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