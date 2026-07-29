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The Catastrophic Consequences of Covid Shutdowns Launched by Unrepentant ‘Dr. Wrong’

The losses in education alone will cost the economy trillions of dollars in the decades ahead.

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Dr. Anthony Fauci at Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci at Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2021. AP/Alex Brandon
STEPHEN MOORE
STEPHEN MOORE

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