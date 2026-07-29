The Catastrophic Consequences of Covid Shutdowns Launched by Unrepentant ‘Dr. Wrong’

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The losses in education alone will cost the economy trillions of dollars in the decades ahead.
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Poor Anthony Fauci — the man who became an overnight celebrity when deadly Covid-19 hit these shores. As time has gone on, and the catastrophic consequences of Dr. Fauci’s advice have become more apparent, Dr. Fauci’s hero status has faded.
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